Vinitaly is still happening in June 2021

The biggest Italian wine fair, Vinitaly will take place on its scheduled dates from 20th to 30th of June, 2021. The press release from organisator Veronafiere has stated.

“A ‘restart’ event in the name of business, ensuring an international and highly profiled scope to bring the world of wine together in a safe exhibition venue of 300,000 square meters. This is the project summary for the 54th Vinitaly.”

"It will be a unique Vinitaly," said the President of Veronafiere, Maurizio Danese. “Where everyone will be called upon to play their part in highlighting the central role of Italian wine worldwide: organizers, companies, institutions and media who wish to take part will be able to do so in the knowledge of the importance of attending a live event."

Veronafiere wants to emphasize that they will “continue to observe the evolution of scenarios on reference markets through its network of partners and international representatives, as well as constant contact with pertinent authorities. In as much, the deadline for registration at the exhibition has been extended until 12 April.”

