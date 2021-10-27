News 2021 Oct 27 / Comments

Shipping delays lead to costlier wine

Approximately 200,000 shipping containers waiting to be unloaded near Los Angeles.

Credit: Petr Jilek www.fotopetrjilek.cz
News that the ports of Los Angeles and nearby Long Beach would move to 24-hour operation will have been welcomed by wine importers on the west coast of the US. Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles was quoted by CNN as estimating that approximately 200,000 shipping containers were anchored offshore, waiting to be unloaded. Around 40% of all US imports come through these two ports, though the proportion of total imported wine is significantly smaller. Delays at other ports are also common, however.

Among the reasons for this situation which began to become apparent in  the summer, include a shortage of labour in  the ports and a shortfall of truck drivers that was estimated to be 60,000 before the pandemic.

These delays, coupled with a lack of shipping containers have led to spiralling shipping costs that are certain to be added to the final price consumers will pay for their bottle of wine.

