Pernod Ricard with drop in sales

The French drinks company Pernod Ricard reports a drop in sales in the first half of the fiscal year 2020, ending December 31st. Sales totalled €4,985m, with an organic decline of -3.9%, mainly due to the pandemic and travel restrictions but also to unfavourable exchange rates.

The company lists the following trends in its statement:

Americas +2%: good growth in most domestic markets, with particular dynamism in USA (+5%), but significant decline in travel retail

Asia-RoW -6%: double-digit growth in China (+13%), Turkey, Korea and Pacific, and return to growth in India in Q2: +2% (India H1 -6%), but Covid-related declines in certain Asian markets and travel retail

Europe -5%: continued very strong growth in Germany, UK, Russia and Poland, more than offset by Covid impact in Spain, France, Ireland and travel retail

Sales excluding travel retail grew +1%

The so-called “Strategic International Brands” declined due to travel retail and on-trade exposure. However, the categories “Specialty Brands” and “Strategic Wines” performed better: