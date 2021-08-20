Italy's e-commerce booms

E-commerce in Italy is on the fast track. According to the latest Nomisma Wine Monitor Report in collaboration with Nielsen, online wine sales in Italy increased by 310 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year. The value grew even more strongly, namely by 350 percent. Overall, this segment currently accounts for two percent of retail wine sales. The entire off-trade channel was able to increase by ten percent in the same period.

According to the report, online customers also spend more money on wine on average and place more importance on origin: DO wines accounted for 54 percent of orders online, compared to only 40 percent at the retailer.

"The average price of wines bought online is 38 percent higher for still wines and 19 percent higher for sparkling wines than for wines bought on the shelf, a difference that results from the different composition of the two shopping carts – typologically as well as in terms of brand and packaging," says Denis Pantini, head of Agribusiness and Wine Monitor at Nomisma. aw

