Foncalieu remains on course for growth

The Foncalieu cooperative from the Languedoc region continues its growth course with the Vignobles de Montagnac joining the federation. The managing director of Foncalieu Jean-Marie Cassignol explains in a press release that one does not want to grow for the sake of growing but cooperates with wineries that share the ambition to bring the wine industry of the Languedoc to the top.

Already in December, the winery La Redorte joined Foncalieu. As a result, the cooperative grew by about 100 member winegrowers to more than 800 winegrowers who cultivate about 4,700 hectares of vineyards (including La Redorte) in the Languedoc. Now the agreement with the Vignobles de Montagnac has also been signed. This means that another 500 winegrowers from eight communes, cultivating 2,000 hectares of vineyards, will join the association.

The Vignobles de Montagnac are located in Hérault near Montpellier and produce wines from the AOPs Picpoul de Pinet and Côteaux du Languedoc, among others. According to Foncalieu, the group accounts for about ten percent of Pays-d'Oc IGP production. sw

