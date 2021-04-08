Champagne’s loss on the US market

Champagne exports to the United States dropped by almost a fifth in 2020 according to numbers released by the Champagne Bureau, USA. In 2020, 20,838,248 bottles of Champagne were shipped to the United States, an 18.8 percent decrease year-over-year in the adjusted final annual figures. The decline is due in large part to the economic consequences presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The value of these shipments, however, reached more than $572.2 million (€501.9 million) in 2020, the highest of any country outside of France.

Globally, Champagne shipped 17.9 percent fewer bottles in 2020 compared to the previous year. This percentage is lower than the 30 percent anticipated loss that was initially expected.

“The Champagne sector has proven its resilience before, and it will do so again,” said Jennifer Hall, director of the Champagne Bureau, USA. “After the Great Recession, the industry bounced back and saw seven consecutive years of growth in Champagne shipments to the United States. It’s our hope that Champagne will again show its strength as the United States makes progress towards recovery from the global pandemic.” ed