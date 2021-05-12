Big deal in European online wine trade

Italy's most successful e-commerce retailer for wine and premium spirits, Tannico, is moving forward with its internationalisation. The online supplier has signed an agreement to purchase the majority shares of the French company Venteàlapropriété (VAP).

The portal VAP is mainly active in the premium wine sector and in the en primeur business. The company, founded in 2008, closed the 2020 financial year with a turnover of €34 million. The purchase will be made possible via a capital increase of €32 million for Tannico's current shareholders, first and foremost Campari.

Campari acquired a 49 percent stake in Tannico in June 2020 (https://www.meininger.de/wein/erzeuger/campari-zielt-auf-100-prozent-vo…) and is prepared to contribute the capital increase up to 100 percent. In 2020, Tannico generated €37 million thanks to 82 percent growth. vc